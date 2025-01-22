Davis and Old Dominion host James Madison

James Madison Dukes (10-9, 3-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (8-11, 4-3 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

James Madison Dukes (10-9, 3-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (8-11, 4-3 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -4.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion faces James Madison after Robert Davis Jr. scored 20 points in Old Dominion’s 67-63 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Monarchs are 5-6 in home games. Old Dominion has a 3-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Dukes have gone 3-4 against Sun Belt opponents. James Madison ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 34.1 rebounds per game led by AJ Smith averaging 6.3.

Old Dominion scores 67.9 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 69.7 James Madison gives up. James Madison has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 15.1 points. Sean Durugordon is shooting 42.0% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Mark Freeman is averaging 12.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Dukes. Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 38.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

