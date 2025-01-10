Davis and North Carolina host NC State

North Carolina Tar Heels (10-6, 3-1 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (9-6, 2-2 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

North Carolina Tar Heels (10-6, 3-1 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (9-6, 2-2 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina visits NC State after RJ Davis scored 26 points in North Carolina’s 82-67 win over the SMU Mustangs.

The Wolfpack have gone 9-1 at home. NC State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tar Heels have gone 3-1 against ACC opponents. North Carolina scores 84.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

NC State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game North Carolina allows. North Carolina averages 17.5 more points per game (84.4) than NC State gives up (66.9).

The Wolfpack and Tar Heels face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hill is averaging 12.8 points for the Wolfpack.

Jalen Washington is averaging 5.9 points for the Tar Heels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 81.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

