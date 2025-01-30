Davis and LIU host Cent. Conn. St.

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (14-6, 5-2 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (10-13, 6-2 NEC) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (14-6, 5-2 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (10-13, 6-2 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -3.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: LIU faces Cent. Conn. St. after Brent Davis scored 20 points in LIU’s 85-80 overtime loss to the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Sharks have gone 6-3 in home games. LIU is 6-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Blue Devils are 5-2 in NEC play. Cent. Conn. St. has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

LIU makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Cent. Conn. St. has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Cent. Conn. St. averages 72.2 points per game, 4.2 more than the 68.0 LIU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terell Strickland is averaging 8.6 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sharks. Malachi Davis is averaging 16.3 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the last 10 games.

Jordan Jones is averaging 12.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Blue Devils. Devin Haid is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 73.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.