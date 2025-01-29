Davis and Lamar host SE Louisiana

Lamar Cardinals (14-4, 9-0 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (16-3, 10-0 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lamar Cardinals (14-4, 9-0 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (16-3, 10-0 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar visits SE Louisiana after Akasha Davis scored 21 points in Lamar’s 59-55 victory over the Northwestern State Demons.

The Lions are 7-0 in home games. SE Louisiana is the leader in the Southland at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 54.6 points while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting.

The Cardinals are 9-0 in conference play. Lamar leads the Southland with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Davis averaging 3.6.

SE Louisiana’s average of 3.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Lamar gives up. Lamar has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points greater than the 37.3% shooting opponents of SE Louisiana have averaged.

The Lions and Cardinals meet Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexius Horne is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 15.2 points. Taylor Bell is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games.

Davis is averaging 13.4 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Cardinals. Sabria Dean is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 10-0, averaging 71.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 11.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 71.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

