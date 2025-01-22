Davis and Lamar host Northwestern State

Northwestern State Demons (8-8, 5-2 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (12-4, 7-0 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northwestern State Demons (8-8, 5-2 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (12-4, 7-0 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar takes on Northwestern State after Akasha Davis scored 20 points in Lamar’s 68-52 victory over the McNeese Cowgirls.

The Cardinals are 8-0 on their home court. Lamar is 11-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Demons have gone 5-2 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State scores 60.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

Lamar scores 71.0 points, 13.8 more per game than the 57.2 Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State has shot at a 38.2% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 38.4% shooting opponents of Lamar have averaged.

The Cardinals and Demons match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: R’Mani Taylor is averaging 8.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Cardinals. Sabria Dean is averaging 13.5 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the past 10 games.

Vernell Atamah is shooting 43.7% and averaging 15.1 points for the Demons. Sharna Ayres is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 71.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points per game.

Demons: 6-4, averaging 58.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points.

