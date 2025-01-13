Live Radio
Davion Everett scores 21 to propel South Carolina State over Maryland Eastern Shore 78-64

The Associated Press

January 13, 2025, 10:41 PM

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Davion Everett had 21 points to help South Carolina State defeat Maryland-Eastern Shore 78-64 on Monday night.

Everett added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (9-10, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Omar Croskey scored 14 and Drayton Jones finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Kyrell Shaw finished with 18 points for the Hawks (4-15, 0-3). Ketron Shaw totaled 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Chris Flippin had 12 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

