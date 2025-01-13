Davion Everett scores 21 to propel South Carolina State over Maryland Eastern Shore 78-64

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Davion Everett had 21 points to help South Carolina State defeat Maryland-Eastern Shore 78-64 on Monday…

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Davion Everett had 21 points to help South Carolina State defeat Maryland-Eastern Shore 78-64 on Monday night.

Everett added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (9-10, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Omar Croskey scored 14 and Drayton Jones finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Kyrell Shaw finished with 18 points for the Hawks (4-15, 0-3). Ketron Shaw totaled 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Chris Flippin had 12 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.