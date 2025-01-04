Davidson Wildcats take on the Saint Louis Billikens, aim for 5th straight victory

Davidson Wildcats (7-7, 2-0 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (6-9, 0-2 A-10) St. Louis; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Davidson Wildcats (7-7, 2-0 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (6-9, 0-2 A-10)

St. Louis; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson looks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Wildcats take on Saint Louis.

The Billikens have gone 4-3 at home. Saint Louis has a 4-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats have gone 2-0 against A-10 opponents. Davidson has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Saint Louis is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 40.3% Davidson allows to opponents. Davidson averages 65.5 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 79.9 Saint Louis allows to opponents.

The Billikens and Wildcats meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Kennedy is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Billikens.

Charlise Dunn is averaging 11.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

