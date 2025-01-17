Davidson visits Rhode Island after Bailey’s 21-point game

Davidson Wildcats (12-5, 2-2 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (13-4, 2-3 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Davidson Wildcats (12-5, 2-2 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (13-4, 2-3 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays Rhode Island after Reed Bailey scored 21 points in Davidson’s 79-76 loss to the La Salle Explorers.

The Rams are 9-1 in home games. Rhode Island has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 2-2 in conference play. Davidson is eighth in the A-10 with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Bailey averaging 5.2.

Rhode Island makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Davidson has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Davidson has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Thomas is averaging 18.8 points, 5.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the Rams.

Bailey is scoring 18.8 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

