Davidson travels to Saint Bonaventure for conference showdown

Davidson Wildcats (9-8, 4-1 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-12, 1-5 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A-10 foes Saint Bonaventure and Davidson face off on Saturday.

The Bonnies are 4-4 in home games. Saint Bonaventure averages 16.5 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Wildcats are 4-1 against A-10 opponents. Davidson scores 65.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Saint Bonaventure is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 39.7% Davidson allows to opponents. Davidson has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 44.0% shooting opponents of Saint Bonaventure have averaged.

The Bonnies and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Haskell is averaging 14.4 points for the Bonnies.

Katie Donovan is shooting 45.0% and averaging 10.6 points for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 55.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

