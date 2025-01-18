Davidson scores 23 as Nevada defeats San Jose State 75-64

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nick Davidson’s 23 points helped Nevada defeat San Jose State 75-64 on Saturday night. Davidson also…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nick Davidson’s 23 points helped Nevada defeat San Jose State 75-64 on Saturday night.

Davidson also contributed seven rebounds for the Wolf Pack (11-7, 3-4 Mountain West Conference). Xavier Dusell added 15 points while finishing 5 of 8 from 3-point range and grabbed five rebounds. Kobe Sanders shot 5 for 11 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding eight assists.

Robert Vaihola led the way for the Spartans (9-11, 2-6) with 12 points and six rebounds. Sadaidriene Hall added 12 points and two steals for San Jose State. Josh Uduje also recorded 12 points and two steals.

Nevada entered halftime up 36-32. Davidson paced the team in scoring in the first half with nine points. Nevada took the lead for good with 7:18 remaining in the second half on a hook shot from Davidson to make it a 57-55 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

