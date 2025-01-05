Davidson plays Saint Louis on 4-game win streak

Davidson Wildcats (7-7, 2-0 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (6-9, 0-2 A-10) St. Louis; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Davidson Wildcats (7-7, 2-0 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (6-9, 0-2 A-10)

St. Louis; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson seeks to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Saint Louis.

The Billikens are 4-3 on their home court. Saint Louis is fifth in the A-10 with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Tierra Simon averaging 7.2.

The Wildcats are 2-0 in conference play. Davidson has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Saint Louis averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 3.5 per game Davidson gives up. Davidson has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Saint Louis have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Bergstrom averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc.

Charlise Dunn is averaging 11.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

