Davidson leads Nevada against Air Force after 20-point performance

Air Force Falcons (3-13, 0-5 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (9-7, 1-4 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Air Force Falcons (3-13, 0-5 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (9-7, 1-4 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -19.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on Air Force after Nick Davidson scored 20 points in Nevada’s 77-66 overtime win over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Wolf Pack have gone 6-3 in home games. Nevada ranks third in the MWC in team defense, allowing 67.4 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Falcons are 0-5 in MWC play. Air Force averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Nevada is shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 46.4% Air Force allows to opponents. Air Force has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of Nevada have averaged.

The Wolf Pack and Falcons face off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davidson is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Wolf Pack.

Ethan Taylor is averaging 14.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Falcons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Falcons: 1-9, averaging 60.5 points, 24.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.