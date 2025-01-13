Davidson leads Nevada against Air Force after 20-point outing

Air Force Falcons (3-13, 0-5 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (9-7, 1-4 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Air Force Falcons (3-13, 0-5 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (9-7, 1-4 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts Air Force after Nick Davidson scored 20 points in Nevada’s 77-66 overtime win against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Wolf Pack are 6-3 in home games. Nevada is 1-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Falcons are 0-5 against MWC opponents. Air Force ranks seventh in the MWC allowing 69.8 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

Nevada scores 75.3 points, 5.5 more per game than the 69.8 Air Force gives up. Air Force has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Nevada have averaged.

The Wolf Pack and Falcons meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davidson is averaging 15.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Wolf Pack.

Ethan Taylor averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Falcons: 1-9, averaging 60.5 points, 24.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

