Davidson leads IU Indianapolis against Northern Kentucky after 23-point performance

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-12, 3-4 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (5-12, 2-4 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis faces Northern Kentucky after Katie Davidson scored 23 points in IU Indianapolis’ 79-73 victory over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Norse have gone 2-5 in home games. Northern Kentucky gives up 70.5 points and has been outscored by 5.9 points per game.

The Jaguars are 3-4 against Horizon opponents. IU Indianapolis is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.9 turnovers per game.

Northern Kentucky averages 64.6 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 71.6 IU Indianapolis gives up. IU Indianapolis’ 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Northern Kentucky has given up to its opponents (44.2%).

The Norse and Jaguars face off Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Halle Idowu is averaging 12.1 points for the Norse.

Shania Nichols-Vannett is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 57.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

