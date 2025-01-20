Davidson hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) following Bailey’s 30-point performance

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (11-7, 3-3 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (12-6, 2-3 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (11-7, 3-3 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (12-6, 2-3 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Reed Bailey scored 30 points in Davidson’s 92-90 loss to the Rhode Island Rams.

The Wildcats have gone 10-0 in home games. Davidson is sixth in the A-10 with 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Bailey averaging 11.3.

The Hawks are 3-3 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Davidson averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 5.3 more points per game (76.3) than Davidson gives up to opponents (71.0).

The Wildcats and Hawks square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey is scoring 19.4 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Wildcats.

Rasheer Fleming is averaging 16.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

