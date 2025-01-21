Davidson hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Bailey’s 30-point game

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (11-7, 3-3 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (12-6, 2-3 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (11-7, 3-3 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (12-6, 2-3 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -1; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson faces Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Reed Bailey scored 30 points in Davidson’s 92-90 loss to the Rhode Island Rams.

The Wildcats have gone 10-0 at home. Davidson is ninth in the A-10 with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Bailey averaging 5.2.

The Hawks are 3-3 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is fourth in the A-10 with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Rasheer Fleming averaging 7.1.

Davidson averages 76.9 points, 7.8 more per game than the 69.1 Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 5.3 more points per game (76.3) than Davidson allows to opponents (71.0).

The Wildcats and Hawks square off Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Durkin averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc.

Erik Reynolds II averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 26.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

