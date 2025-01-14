Davidson faces La Salle after Bailey’s 23-point game

Davidson Wildcats (12-4, 2-1 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (9-7, 1-3 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson…

Davidson Wildcats (12-4, 2-1 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (9-7, 1-3 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson faces La Salle after Reed Bailey scored 23 points in Davidson’s 74-64 victory against the Fordham Rams.

The Explorers have gone 6-1 in home games. La Salle is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats have gone 2-1 against A-10 opponents. Davidson is fifth in the A-10 with 15.6 assists per game led by Bailey averaging 3.3.

La Salle is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Davidson allows to opponents. Davidson averages 76.1 points per game, 1.2 more than the 74.9 La Salle gives up to opponents.

The Explorers and Wildcats square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey McKeithan is averaging 16.8 points for the Explorers.

Bailey is averaging 18.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

