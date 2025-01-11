Davidson and IU Indianapolis host Northern Kentucky

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-12, 3-4 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (5-12, 2-4 Horizon) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-12, 3-4 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (5-12, 2-4 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis faces Northern Kentucky after Katie Davidson scored 23 points in IU Indianapolis’ 79-73 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Norse are 2-5 on their home court. Northern Kentucky allows 70.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.9 points per game.

The Jaguars have gone 3-4 against Horizon opponents. IU Indianapolis allows 71.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.2 points per game.

Northern Kentucky’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game IU Indianapolis allows. IU Indianapolis averages 61.4 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 70.5 Northern Kentucky allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaci Jones is averaging 5.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Norse.

Shania Nichols-Vannett is scoring 10.6 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 57.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

