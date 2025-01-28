Davidson and IU Indianapolis host Milwaukee

Milwaukee Panthers (4-18, 1-10 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (5-15, 4-7 Horizon) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: IU…

Milwaukee Panthers (4-18, 1-10 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (5-15, 4-7 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis hosts Milwaukee after Katie Davidson scored 27 points in IU Indianapolis’ 82-55 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Jaguars have gone 4-3 at home. IU Indianapolis is ninth in the Horizon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.6 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Panthers are 1-10 in conference matchups. Milwaukee is seventh in the Horizon scoring 61.5 points per game and is shooting 39.3%.

IU Indianapolis is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 41.2% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than IU Indianapolis gives up.

The Jaguars and Panthers square off Wednesday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shania Nichols-Vannett is averaging 10.9 points for the Jaguars. Davidson is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kacee Baumhower is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 12.7 points. Anna Lutz is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 58.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 61.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

