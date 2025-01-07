Daughtry leads Indiana State against Valparaiso after 26-point outing

Indiana State Sycamores (9-6, 3-1 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (9-6, 2-2 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State plays Valparaiso after Jaden Daughtry scored 26 points in Indiana State’s 66-62 victory against the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Beacons are 7-2 on their home court. Valparaiso ranks seventh in the MVC with 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Cooper Schwieger averaging 7.1.

The Sycamores have gone 3-1 against MVC opponents. Indiana State has a 3-4 record against teams above .500.

Valparaiso averages 79.5 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 76.7 Indiana State gives up. Indiana State scores 11.0 more points per game (83.4) than Valparaiso gives up to opponents (72.4).

The Beacons and Sycamores face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schwieger is scoring 14.1 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Beacons.

Samage Teel is averaging 17.1 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sycamores.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Sycamores: 6-4, averaging 83.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

