Daughtry leads Indiana State against Bradley after 23-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (9-8, 3-3 MVC) at Bradley Braves (14-3, 5-1 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana State Sycamores (9-8, 3-3 MVC) at Bradley Braves (14-3, 5-1 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits Bradley after Jaden Daughtry scored 23 points in Indiana State’s 84-79 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Braves have gone 8-1 in home games. Bradley is 4-0 in one-possession games.

The Sycamores are 3-3 in MVC play. Indiana State ranks seventh in the MVC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Aaron Gray averaging 2.2.

Bradley averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Indiana State allows. Indiana State averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Bradley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Hannah is averaging 12.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Braves.

Samage Teel is averaging 17.6 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sycamores.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Sycamores: 6-4, averaging 84.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.