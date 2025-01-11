Dartmouth hosts Pennsylvania following Zanoni’s 27-point game

Pennsylvania Quakers (4-9) at Dartmouth Big Green (6-7) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Green…

Pennsylvania Quakers (4-9) at Dartmouth Big Green (6-7)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Green -3.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits Dartmouth after Michael Zanoni scored 27 points in Pennsylvania’s 86-66 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Big Green are 4-2 on their home court. Dartmouth is 3-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Quakers have gone 1-5 away from home. Pennsylvania has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Dartmouth averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Pennsylvania gives up. Pennsylvania averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Dartmouth gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Cornish is averaging 15.2 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Big Green.

Nick Spinoso is averaging 12.7 points, seven rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Quakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Quakers: 2-8, averaging 61.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.