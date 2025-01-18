Dartmouth hosts Lee and Princeton

Princeton Tigers (12-4, 1-0 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (7-7, 1-0 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Princeton Tigers (12-4, 1-0 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (7-7, 1-0 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton faces Dartmouth after Xaivian Lee scored 22 points in Princeton’s 68-64 win against the Harvard Crimson.

The Big Green have gone 5-2 at home. Dartmouth is 77th in college basketball averaging 11.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.0% from downtown. Cade Haskins leads the team averaging 3.2 makes while shooting 41.0% from 3-point range.

The Tigers are 1-0 in Ivy League play. Princeton scores 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Dartmouth averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Princeton allows. Princeton averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Dartmouth gives up.

The Big Green and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Cornish is averaging 15.8 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Big Green.

Lee is averaging 16 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.