Darling has 20 in Idaho State’s 72-67 victory over Northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Dylan Darling had 20 points in Idaho State’s 72-67 victory against Northern Arizona on Thursday night.

Darling also contributed seven assists for the Bengals (6-6, 1-0 Big Sky Conference). Isaiah Griffin scored 12 points, going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 1 for 4 from the free-throw line. Jake O’Neil went 4 of 11 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points, while adding 15 rebounds.

Carson Towt led the way for the Lumberjacks (9-5, 0-1) with 16 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Jayden Jackson added 15 points for Northern Arizona. Monty Bowser had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

