Darius Maddox scores 18 to lead George Mason over Massachusetts 77-70

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Darius Maddox totaled 18 points to guide George Mason to a 77-70 victory over Massachusetts on Saturday.

Maddox went 7 of 15 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Patriots (12-5, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Brayden O’Connor had 11 points and Jared Billups pitched in with 10 points and six rebounds.

The Minutemen (6-11, 1-3) were led by Rahsool Diggins with 21 points. Jaylen Curry added 15 points and Marqui Worthy scored 13.

George Mason took the lead with 10:49 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 36-32 at halftime, with Maddox racking up nine points.

