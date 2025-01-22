Curry and UMass host George Washington

George Washington Revolutionaries (13-5, 2-3 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (8-11, 3-3 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

George Washington Revolutionaries (13-5, 2-3 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (8-11, 3-3 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -1; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts George Washington after Jaylen Curry scored 22 points in UMass’ 82-60 victory over the La Salle Explorers.

The Minutemen are 6-4 on their home court. UMass is second in the A-10 with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Rivera averaging 2.9.

The Revolutionaries are 2-3 against A-10 opponents. George Washington ranks fifth in the A-10 giving up 68.1 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

UMass is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 40.2% George Washington allows to opponents. George Washington averages 77.7 points per game, 1.3 more than the 76.4 UMass allows to opponents.

The Minutemen and Revolutionaries square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rahsool Diggins is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Minutemen. Curry is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Darren Buchanan Jr. is scoring 14.6 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Revolutionaries. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

