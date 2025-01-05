Curry and Louisville host Wake Forest

Louisville Cardinals (9-5, 2-1 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-6, 0-2 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST…

Louisville Cardinals (9-5, 2-1 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-6, 0-2 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville takes on Wake Forest after Jayda Curry scored 21 points in Louisville’s 74-56 victory over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Demon Deacons have gone 6-3 in home games. Wake Forest ranks second in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 55.2 points while holding opponents to 36.5% shooting.

The Cardinals are 2-1 in conference play. Louisville averages 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

Wake Forest is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Louisville allows to opponents. Louisville averages 19.1 more points per game (74.3) than Wake Forest allows (55.2).

The Demon Deacons and Cardinals face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raegyn Conley is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, while averaging 6.1 points.

Tajianna Roberts is averaging 12.1 points and 1.9 steals for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 57.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

