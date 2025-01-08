Cunningham, Arizona Wildcats to host Littlepage-Buggs and the Baylor Bears

Baylor Bears (12-3, 2-1 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (11-5, 2-1 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Baylor Bears (12-3, 2-1 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (11-5, 2-1 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Breya Cunningham and Arizona host Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Baylor in Big 12 play.

The Wildcats are 7-2 on their home court. Arizona has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 2-1 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor scores 82.7 points and has outscored opponents by 26.2 points per game.

Arizona averages 70.4 points, 13.9 more per game than the 56.5 Baylor gives up. Baylor has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points greater than the 36.5% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauryn Swann averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc.

Sarah Andrews is averaging 12 points and 5.7 assists for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 40.1 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

