Cumber leads New Mexico against Fresno State after 25-point showing

Fresno State Bulldogs (12-8, 3-4 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (13-7, 6-1 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Fresno State Bulldogs (12-8, 3-4 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (13-7, 6-1 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico plays Fresno State after Viane Cumber scored 25 points in New Mexico’s 101-79 win against the Utah State Aggies.

The Lobos have gone 9-5 at home. New Mexico is the best team in the MWC with 11.2 fast break points.

The Bulldogs are 3-4 in MWC play. Fresno State gives up 63.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.4 points per game.

New Mexico makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Fresno State has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Fresno State averages 62.5 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 67.0 New Mexico gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cumber is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 16.4 points and 6.5 rebounds. Destinee Hooks is shooting 46.3% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Mia Jacobs is averaging 18.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Bulldogs. Mariah Elohim is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 58.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.