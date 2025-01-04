Cumber and the New Mexico Lobos take on conference foe San Diego State

New Mexico Lobos (9-6, 2-0 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (12-3, 1-1 MWC) San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

New Mexico Lobos (9-6, 2-0 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (12-3, 1-1 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts New Mexico in a matchup of MWC teams.

The Aztecs have gone 6-1 in home games. San Diego State is second in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 58.6 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

The Lobos are 2-0 in MWC play. New Mexico scores 71.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

San Diego State makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than New Mexico has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). New Mexico scores 13.1 more points per game (71.7) than San Diego State allows to opponents (58.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cali Clark is averaging 6.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Aztecs.

Destinee Hooks is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Lobos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Lobos: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

