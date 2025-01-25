Culver leads Chicago State against Stonehill

Stonehill Skyhawks (8-11, 4-2 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (2-19, 2-4 NEC) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chicago…

Stonehill Skyhawks (8-11, 4-2 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (2-19, 2-4 NEC)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State plays Stonehill after Aiyanna Culver scored 33 points in Chicago State’s 84-77 victory against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Cougars have gone 2-8 at home. Chicago State allows 83.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 24.7 points per game.

The Skyhawks are 4-2 against NEC opponents. Stonehill is sixth in the NEC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Kylie Swider averaging 2.8.

Chicago State is shooting 34.9% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Stonehill allows to opponents. Stonehill’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than Chicago State has given up to its opponents (45.8%).

The Cougars and Skyhawks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Culver is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Cougars. Josie Hill is averaging 13.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

Brooke Paquette is averaging 11.6 points, 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Skyhawks. Sharn Hayward is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 62.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

