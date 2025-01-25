Cuff’s 22 lead Evansville past Valparaiso 78-68

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Tanner Cuff had 22 points in Evansville’s 78-68 victory over Valparaiso on Saturday night. Cuff had…

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Tanner Cuff had 22 points in Evansville’s 78-68 victory over Valparaiso on Saturday night.

Cuff had seven rebounds for the Purple Aces (7-14, 4-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Gabriel Pozzato added 21 points while going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line while they also had seven rebounds. Tayshawn Comer shot 6 for 12, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Cooper Schwieger finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Beacons (10-11, 3-7). Tyler Schmidt added 13 points and five steals for Valparaiso. All Wright also had 13 points and two steals.

Evansville took the lead less than 3 minutes into the game and did not relinquish it. The score was 44-26 at halftime, with Comer racking up 14 points. Evansville used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a 21-point lead at 70-49 with 7:27 left in the half before finishing off the win.

