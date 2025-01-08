CSU Northridge visits UC Irvine, looks to end road skid

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-10, 1-3 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (8-5, 2-1 Big West) Irvine, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-10, 1-3 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (8-5, 2-1 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge will attempt to break its six-game road slide when the Matadors visit UC Irvine.

The Anteaters have gone 4-1 at home. UC Irvine averages 59.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Matadors are 1-3 in Big West play. CSU Northridge is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UC Irvine’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game UC Irvine gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Hernandez is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Anteaters.

Morgan Edwards is averaging 9.5 points for the Matadors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 58.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points per game.

Matadors: 1-9, averaging 56.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

