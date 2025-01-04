CSU Northridge takes on UC Davis after Edwards’ 21-point performance

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-9, 1-2 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (9-4, 3-0 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-9, 1-2 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (9-4, 3-0 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits UC Davis after Morgan Edwards scored 21 points in CSU Northridge’s 79-76 win over the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Aggies have gone 5-1 in home games. UC Davis is second in the Big West in team defense, giving up 56.2 points while holding opponents to 33.9% shooting.

The Matadors are 1-2 in conference matchups. CSU Northridge has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UC Davis makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than CSU Northridge has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). CSU Northridge averages 58.3 points per game, 2.1 more than the 56.2 UC Davis gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tova Sabel is averaging 15.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Aggies.

Kelly Tumlin averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points per game.

Matadors: 1-9, averaging 56.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

