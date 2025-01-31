CSU Northridge takes on CSU Bakersfield on 7-game losing streak

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-16, 1-9 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-19, 1-9 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-16, 1-9 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-19, 1-9 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge is looking to end its seven-game losing streak with a victory over CSU Bakersfield.

The Roadrunners are 0-9 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield is 0-11 against opponents over .500.

The Matadors are 1-9 in Big West play. CSU Northridge ranks fifth in the Big West with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Yves Cox averaging 2.3.

CSU Bakersfield’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 4.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge averages 55.5 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than the 68.7 CSU Bakersfield gives up.

The Roadrunners and Matadors square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caitie Gingras averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Aryana Dizon is averaging 8.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the past 10 games.

Erica Adams is averaging 6.6 points for the Matadors. Erika Aspajo is averaging 9.4 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 34.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 50.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 33.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Matadors: 1-9, averaging 53.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 32.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

