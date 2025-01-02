CSU Northridge plays CSU Fullerton in conference matchup

CSU Fullerton Titans (2-10, 0-2 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (2-9, 0-2 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (2-10, 0-2 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (2-9, 0-2 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Aixchel Hernandez and CSU Fullerton visit Erica Adams and CSU Northridge in Big West play Thursday.

The Matadors have gone 1-4 in home games. CSU Northridge is 1-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Titans are 0-2 in conference games. CSU Fullerton has a 2-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

CSU Northridge averages 56.5 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 59.5 CSU Fullerton allows. CSU Fullerton’s 37.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than CSU Northridge has allowed to its opponents (41.9%).

The Matadors and Titans face off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly Tumlin averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc.

Madelynn Muniz is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 6.2 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 1-9, averaging 55.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 33.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Titans: 2-8, averaging 61.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

