CSU Northridge hosts Sugapong and UCSD

UCSD Tritons (9-11, 5-3 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (3-14, 1-7 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits CSU Northridge after Sumayah Sugapong scored 21 points in UCSD’s 62-43 victory over the UCSB Gauchos.

The Matadors are 2-6 on their home court. CSU Northridge has a 1-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tritons have gone 5-3 against Big West opponents.

CSU Northridge is shooting 33.2% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 38.6% UCSD allows to opponents. UCSD averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game CSU Northridge gives up.

The Matadors and Tritons face off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erica Adams is averaging 6.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Matadors. Erika Aspajo is averaging 11.2 points, 5.2 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Kayanna Spriggs is averaging nine points and 6.7 rebounds for the Tritons. Sabrina Ma is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 1-9, averaging 55.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Tritons: 7-3, averaging 65.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

