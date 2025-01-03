CSU Northridge hosts Johnson and UC Davis

UC Davis Aggies (8-6, 2-1 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (10-4, 2-1 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (8-6, 2-1 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (10-4, 2-1 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits CSU Northridge after Ty Johnson scored 26 points in UC Davis’ 75-64 loss to the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Matadors have gone 3-1 in home games. CSU Northridge ranks second in the Big West with 35.4 points per game in the paint led by Keonte Jones averaging 11.0.

The Aggies are 2-1 in Big West play. UC Davis is 4-4 against opponents with a winning record.

CSU Northridge averages 82.4 points, 11.2 more per game than the 71.2 UC Davis gives up. UC Davis averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game CSU Northridge gives up.

The Matadors and Aggies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Adams Jr. is averaging 14.6 points for the Matadors.

Leo DeBruhl is shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 10 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

