CSU Northridge hosts Hawaii following Aspajo’s 22-point showing

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (9-6, 3-2 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (3-12, 1-5 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (9-6, 3-2 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (3-12, 1-5 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge plays Hawaii after Erika Aspajo scored 22 points in CSU Northridge’s 62-56 loss to the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Matadors are 2-5 on their home court. CSU Northridge allows 73.3 points and has been outscored by 17.6 points per game.

The Rainbow Wahine are 3-2 against Big West opponents. Hawaii has a 4-6 record against teams above .500.

CSU Northridge scores 55.7 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 55.2 Hawaii gives up. Hawaii has shot at a 39.2% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 40.7% shooting opponents of CSU Northridge have averaged.

The Matadors and Rainbow Wahine meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Kilty is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 6.5 points.

Lily Wahinekapu is scoring 10.7 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Rainbow Wahine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 1-9, averaging 54.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 32.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Rainbow Wahine: 5-5, averaging 57.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.