CSU Northridge hosts CSU Fullerton on 4-game home slide

CSU Fullerton Titans (2-10, 0-2 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (2-9, 0-2 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge hosts CSU Fullerton looking to end its four-game home losing streak.

The Matadors have gone 1-4 at home. CSU Northridge has a 1-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Titans are 0-2 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton is 2-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

CSU Northridge averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 3.8 per game CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton averages 60.3 points per game, 14.8 fewer points than the 75.1 CSU Northridge gives up.

The Matadors and Titans face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Edwards is averaging nine points for the Matadors.

Aaliyah Stanton is averaging 12.8 points for the Titans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 1-9, averaging 55.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 33.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Titans: 2-8, averaging 61.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

