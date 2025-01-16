CSU Fullerton Titans take on the UC Irvine Anteaters on 4-game slide

UC Irvine Anteaters (10-5, 4-1 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (2-14, 0-6 Big West) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (10-5, 4-1 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (2-14, 0-6 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton heads into the matchup against UC Irvine after losing four in a row.

The Titans have gone 2-4 at home. CSU Fullerton ranks eighth in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 61.5 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

The Anteaters have gone 4-1 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine ranks second in the Big West giving up 55.3 points while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

CSU Fullerton is shooting 36.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 37.1% UC Irvine allows to opponents. UC Irvine averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 4.1 per game CSU Fullerton allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Stanton is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Titans.

Hunter Hernandez is scoring 13.5 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Anteaters.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 60.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

