CSU Fullerton takes on UCSD for conference showdown

CSU Fullerton Titans (2-11, 0-3 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (5-9, 1-1 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD plays CSU Fullerton in a matchup of Big West teams.

The Tritons are 3-5 on their home court. UCSD scores 63.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Titans are 0-3 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton is 0-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UCSD averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 4.1 per game CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton has shot at a 37.5% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 39.3% shooting opponents of UCSD have averaged.

The Tritons and Titans match up Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sumayah Sugapong is averaging 12.6 points, four assists and 2.4 steals for the Tritons.

Aaliyah Stanton is shooting 40.4% and averaging 13.2 points for the Titans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 12.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Titans: 2-8, averaging 64.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

