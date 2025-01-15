CSU Fullerton takes on UC Irvine, looks to stop 4-game slide

UC Irvine Anteaters (10-5, 4-1 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (2-14, 0-6 Big West) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (10-5, 4-1 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (2-14, 0-6 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton comes into the matchup against UC Irvine after losing four straight games.

The Titans have gone 2-4 in home games. CSU Fullerton has a 2-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Anteaters are 4-1 in Big West play. UC Irvine has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

CSU Fullerton is shooting 36.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 37.1% UC Irvine allows to opponents. UC Irvine averages 60.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 61.5 CSU Fullerton allows to opponents.

The Titans and Anteaters meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Stanton is averaging 14.1 points for the Titans.

Olivia Williams is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 9.4 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 60.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.