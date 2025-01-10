CSU Fullerton takes on Hawaii after Stanton’s 24-point game

CSU Fullerton Titans (2-13, 0-5 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (8-6, 2-2 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST…

CSU Fullerton Titans (2-13, 0-5 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (8-6, 2-2 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton plays Hawaii after Aaliyah Stanton scored 24 points in CSU Fullerton’s 80-54 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

The Rainbow Wahine are 6-2 on their home court. Hawaii is sixth in the Big West with 24.3 points per game in the paint led by Daejah Phillips averaging 6.0.

The Titans have gone 0-5 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton is 1-7 against opponents over .500.

Hawaii averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 4.1 per game CSU Fullerton allows. CSU Fullerton has shot at a 36.4% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 34.9% shooting opponents of Hawaii have averaged.

The Rainbow Wahine and Titans match up Sunday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meilani McBee averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Wahine, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

Stanton is averaging 13.8 points for the Titans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Wahine: 5-5, averaging 56.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points per game.

Titans: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

