CSU Fullerton plays UCSD on 8-game road slide

CSU Fullerton Titans (2-11, 0-3 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (5-9, 1-1 Big West) San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton will attempt to stop its eight-game road slide when the Titans visit UCSD.

The Tritons have gone 3-5 at home. UCSD averages 63.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Titans have gone 0-3 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton is 0-4 in one-possession games.

UCSD scores 63.4 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 61.0 CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton averages 61.5 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 61.6 UCSD gives up to opponents.

The Tritons and Titans match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayanna Spriggs is averaging 11.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Tritons.

Eva Levingston is averaging 8.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Titans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 12.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Titans: 2-8, averaging 64.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.