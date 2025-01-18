CSU Fullerton plays Long Beach State, looks to end road losing streak

CSU Fullerton Titans (5-14, 0-7 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (7-11, 3-3 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday,…

CSU Fullerton Titans (5-14, 0-7 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (7-11, 3-3 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beach -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton hits the road against Long Beach State looking to stop its four-game road slide.

The Beach have gone 3-4 at home. Long Beach State is 5-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Titans are 0-7 in Big West play. CSU Fullerton is 2-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Long Beach State is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 44.7% CSU Fullerton allows to opponents. CSU Fullerton’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Long Beach State has allowed to its opponents (44.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Askew is scoring 18.2 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Beach.

Donovan Oday is shooting 42.2% and averaging 12.9 points for the Titans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 25.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

