CSU Fullerton hosts Tucker and Long Beach State

Long Beach State Beach (9-6, 5-1 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (2-15, 0-7 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits CSU Fullerton after Savannah Tucker scored 26 points in Long Beach State’s 79-68 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Titans have gone 2-5 in home games. CSU Fullerton is ninth in the Big West with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Eva Levingston averaging 6.2.

The Beach have gone 5-1 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State leads the Big West with 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Jada Crawshaw averaging 12.0.

CSU Fullerton is shooting 36.2% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 38.2% Long Beach State allows to opponents. Long Beach State averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than CSU Fullerton gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madelynn Muniz is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 6.2 points.

Tucker is averaging 15.9 points for the Beach.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 2-8, averaging 63.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Beach: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 41.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.