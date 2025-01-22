CSU Fullerton faces CSU Bakersfield on 6-game slide

CSU Fullerton Titans (2-16, 0-8 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-16, 1-6 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (2-16, 0-8 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-16, 1-6 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton heads into the matchup with CSU Bakersfield as losers of six straight games.

The Roadrunners have gone 0-8 in home games. CSU Bakersfield is 0-11 against opponents over .500.

The Titans are 0-8 against conference opponents. CSU Fullerton is 2-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

CSU Bakersfield’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton averages 59.2 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 70.5 CSU Bakersfield gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aryana Dizon is shooting 31.0% and averaging 7.5 points for the Roadrunners. Caitie Gingras is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aaliyah Stanton is averaging 14.3 points for the Titans. Eva Levingston is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 47.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 31.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Titans: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

