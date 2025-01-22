CSU Bakersfield visits Oday and CSU Fullerton

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (9-10, 3-4 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (6-14, 1-7 Big West) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (9-10, 3-4 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (6-14, 1-7 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton hosts CSU Bakersfield after Donovan Oday scored 24 points in CSU Fullerton’s 83-67 victory against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Titans are 4-5 in home games. CSU Fullerton is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Roadrunners are 3-4 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield averages 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

CSU Fullerton scores 64.7 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 71.8 CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of CSU Fullerton have averaged.

The Titans and Roadrunners meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Brown is averaging 6.4 points for the Titans. Oday is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jemel Jones is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Roadrunners. CJ Hardy is averaging 11.3 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

