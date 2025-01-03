CSU Bakersfield visits Long Beach State following Tucker’s 22-point performance

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-13, 0-3 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (7-5, 3-0 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday,…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-13, 0-3 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (7-5, 3-0 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts CSU Bakersfield after Savannah Tucker scored 22 points in Long Beach State’s 63-48 victory over the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Beach have gone 4-2 in home games. Long Beach State leads the Big West with 13.3 fast break points.

The Roadrunners are 0-3 against conference opponents. CSU Bakersfield ranks eighth in the Big West with 30.5 rebounds per game led by Taylor Caldwell averaging 4.9.

Long Beach State is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 41.4% CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents. CSU Bakersfield averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Long Beach State gives up.

The Beach and Roadrunners square off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker is averaging 15.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Beach.

Alli Dioli averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 38.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Roadrunners: 0-10, averaging 47.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 32.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

